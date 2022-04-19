Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price ever

Want to grab one of the best smartwatches on the market for a bargain price? Samsung is taking up to $120 off a range of its watches in this sale.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi) on sale for $209. At $40 off, that's the lowest price we've ever seen for our favorite Samsung smartwatch, and you'll also get a free $50 Google Play credit with your purchase. Plus, if you have something to trade-in, you can get up to an additional $90 off the sale price of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Free $50 Google Play credit! Samsung has its 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $209. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever. If you have an older smartwatch to trade in, you can get up to $90 off the discounted price.

If you're an Android user, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch on the market. But it's not just a smartwatch — it's also an excellent fitness tracker, with plenty of useful features for active types.

To name just a few of these features, you'll be able to track your workouts, assess your oxygen levels, measure your heart rate and take ECGs. It's also the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

Even if you don't plan to use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to help you work out, there's still plenty to appreciate about this smartwatch. It's lightweight, with a stylish and comfortable design, while the improved Wear OS offers all the apps you could want. It's also extremely affordable, especially when compared to the $400 Apple Watch 7.

It's a shame that the Galaxy Watch 4 is only compatible with Android devices, so if you're an iPhone user, this isn't the smartwatch for you. Still, this is Samsung's best watch and is an excellent addition to any Android user's arsenal (especially now that it's on sale.)

