RTX 30 gaming laptop deal just crashed to $749 at Best Buy

Looking for a new gaming laptop? Well now’s the time to shop as Best Buy is slashing the price of several RTX 30 laptops.

For instance, you can get the HP Victus w/ RTX 3050 for just $749 at Best Buy right now. At $150 off, it’s one of the best HP laptop deals around. Plus there are plenty more laptops on sale, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop or a high-powered gaming machine. Check out the entire RTX 30 and GTX gaming laptop sale at Best Buy to browse through all laptops.

HP Victus w/ RTX 3050: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy HP Victus w/ RTX 3050: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

This great budget gaming laptop has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also packs a bright 16.1-inch 1080p IPS display, B&O speakers, and an upgraded cooling system.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ GTX 1650: was $779 now $679 @ Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 w/ GTX 1650: was $779 now $679 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. This PC is a perfect choice for casual gamers who want to play games without breaking the bank on their machine.

The Victus is HP’s budget gaming laptop, and it does its job well for the price. It has the same great display as HP’s Omen range and sports a similar look, too. It does offer less performance power as a result of its lower price tag, but still easily handles QHD gaming at 60fps.

On the other hand, there’s the Acer Nitro 5. Another great budget gaming device, its Core i5 processor means you’ll be able to enjoy all the latest single and multiplayer games without spending a fortune.