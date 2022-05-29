Big deal — save $30 on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for Memorial Day

The PS5 has a lot of great games, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is arguably the only one that takes full advantage of everything the console has to offer. From lightning-fast load times to subtle DualSense haptic feedback, Rift Apart is a veritable showcase for every signature PS5 feature, as well as a teriffic game in its own right. As part of a substantial Memorial Day sale, you can currently get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $30, or more than 40%, off its usual $70 price.

While Amazon’s deal is specifically for the physical version of Rift Apart, PS5 Digital owners need not worry. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is also currently $39 on the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab), meaning you can also download the game at a steep discount. It’s not clear how long the Amazon sale will last, but the PSN promotion runs until June 9.

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

In our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review, we gave the game 4.5/5 stars, as well as a coveted Editor’s Choice award:

“Ever since Sony first announced the PS5, the company has hinted that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would be the system's first flagship game — and it is,” we wrote. The game concerns intergalactic adventurers Ratchet and Clank, who go on a dimension-hopping adventure to foil their frequent nemesis, Dr. Nefarious. Of course, nothing goes as planned for anyone involved, as a bevy of new heroes and villains provide a series of delightful complications.

If you’ve never played the series before, Ratchet & Clank is a third-person action/adventure game with big focuses on exploration, combat and puzzles. The weapon variety is one of the game’s main selling points since you can equip everything from the Burst Pistol, a standard ray gun, to the Topiary Sprinkler, which turns unwitting foes into grassy lawn fixtures. At $40, the game is well worth a shot for any PS5 owner.