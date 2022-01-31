PS5 restock at GameStop sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: The refurbished PS5 consoles at GameStop are now sold out. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock guide for updates on the next drop.

Fresh PS5 restock has arrived! GameStop currently has refurbished PS5 consoles on sale. It's the first time we've seen refurbished PS5 consoles from any major retailer.

GameStop has this refurbished PS5 Disc console on sale for $459. That's $40 off and the first dollar-off discount we've seen for the PS5. The console can be purchased online, but it appears you'll need to pick it up in person. The console was first spotted by console tracker Wario64.

PS5 restock at GameStop (sold out)

Refurbished PS5 Disc: $459 @ GameStop

This refurbished console is on sale for $459, which is $40 off the console's normal price. This powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. The console can be purchased online, but must be picked up in select stores only.

This is the first refurbished PS5 console that we've seen from a major retailer. Unlike previous PS5 drops, this console can be purchase by anyone and doesn't require a PowerUp Rewards Pro membership.

Since the start of the year, PS5 restocks have been lasting a little longer, which is a sign that many early adopters have already managed to purchase a PS5. While demand for the console still remains high, this refurbished model is proof that demand for the console might slowly start to wane.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check