Prime Day Apple deals — 7 sales I recommend on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, meaning you can save quite a lot on a number of different items. This also applies to Apple products, which are often more expensive than similar items from its competitors. If you’ve been waiting for the price to drop on the best iPads, best MacBooks and accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch, now is the best time to snag one or more Apple devices.

I’m fully entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and can vouch for the utility of having electronics that pair seamlessly with one another. Being able to reply to messages from your iPhone on your MacBook, or using AirPods to listen to content from your iPad is super convenient. Now thanks to Prime Days, you can complete your Apple product lineup.

Here are 7 Apple deals I recommend you take advantage of during Amazon Prime Days.

Amazon Prime Days: 7 Apple deals

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking a modest $10 off in the first true deal on this smartwatch we've seen. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance and Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer and more. Note, it may show up as out of stock, but you can still buy it at this price and Amazon will notify you when it ships.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy