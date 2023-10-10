Prime Day Apple deals — 7 sales I recommend on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, meaning you can save quite a lot on a number of different items. This also applies to Apple products, which are often more expensive than similar items from its competitors. If you’ve been waiting for the price to drop on the best iPads, best MacBooks and accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch, now is the best time to snag one or more Apple devices.
I’m fully entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and can vouch for the utility of having electronics that pair seamlessly with one another. Being able to reply to messages from your iPhone on your MacBook, or using AirPods to listen to content from your iPad is super convenient. Now thanks to Prime Days, you can complete your Apple product lineup.
Here are 7 Apple deals I recommend you take advantage of during Amazon Prime Days.
Amazon Prime Day Apple deals — Quick links
- 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Amazon Prime Days: 7 Apple deals
iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
If you need more storage, you can get the latest iPad Air with 256GB of storage. Like its 64GB counterpart, this tablet features a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.
Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | $679 @ Walmart
12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking a modest $10 off in the first true deal on this smartwatch we've seen. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance and Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer and more. Note, it may show up as out of stock, but you can still buy it at this price and Amazon will notify you when it ships.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $244 @ B&H Photo
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon
Price drop! Apple's premium headphones sound amazing. Part of the reason they offer up such a rich audio experience is thanks to thier custom-built, 40mm dynamic drivers. Whether listening to songs or watching movies on Apple 4K TV, the AirPods Max provide well-balanced audio that produces plenty of bass.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart (Space Gray)
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.
Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Lowest price! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It was $100 off earlier, which makes this the second-lowest price we've seen for it.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy