PlayStation’s Days of Play sale drops some of the best PS5 games to just $19

The Days of Play sale is an annual celebration of all things PlayStation, and this year the promotional event is heavily discounting some of the best PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part 1.

Must-play PS5 titles start from just $19, but that’s not all. The Days of Play sale also packs savings on essential accessories such as the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset and official PS5 Console Covers. Plus, you can also score a discounted PlayStation Plus membership and save on digital games thanks to the PlayStation Store’s latest sale.

Days of Play 2023 is set to run until June 12, with PS5 deals being available at PlayStation Direct as well as third-party retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re a PlayStation gamer don’t miss your chance to save big on must-play PS5 games and useful console accessories, and we've picked out our favorite Days of Play 2023 deals down below.

Best PlayStation Days of Play 2023 deals

PS5 games

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Our pick for Game of the Year 2022, God of War Ragnarök is an essential PS5 game.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. Now is also the perfect time to jump in as the Burning Shores DLC expansion is set to release in just a few weeks' time.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Direct

PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you enjoyed The Last of Us HBO show earlier this year.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ Best Buy

This spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4, sees a teenage Miles Morales look to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a fierce enemy that threatens to destroy New York City. Spider-Man Miles Morales is the ideal game to hold you over until the release of Spider-Man 2 later in the year. Plus, the snowy winter setting is pretty refreshing, even if it's a little out of season right now.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sees the intergalactic duo embark on a dimension-hoping adventure in an effort to stop a robotic emperor from conquering the entire multiverse. Fortunately, they've got an arsenal of creative weaponry at hand, as well as some help from a new Lombax pal named Rivet. Rift Apart is a stunning showcase of the power of the PS5 with vibrant visuals and clever use of the DualSense controller.

Returnal: was $69 now $26 @ Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Direct

Packaging together native PS5 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is an excellent introduction to this beloved PlayStation franchise for newcomers or a chance to revisit two of the PS4's best exclusives for veterans. And these already visually stunning games have never looked or played better.

PS5 accessories

PS5 Console Covers: was $54 now $44 @ PlayStation Direct

Give your console a colorful makeover with the official PS5 Console Covers, now $10 off thanks to the Days of Play sale. Unfortunately, not every colorway is currently discounted. But, for a limited time, you can grab a set of covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink for just $44 at PlayStation Direct.

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon

The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.

Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $299 now $278 @ Amazon

The ultra-premium Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Gaming Headset has received a modest discount for Days of Play 2023. These noise-canceling cans offer a PS5-inspired design, a supremely comfortable fit, and strong audio performance. Plus, this headset is also compatible with PC. Although it's worth noting, the earcups are pretty large so may feel oversized for some users.