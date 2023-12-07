Patagonia December sales — 5 deals almost too good to be true

Few companies carry as much weight in the world of high-tech outerwear as Patagonia. Fortunately, you don’t need to be summiting mountains or traversing crevasses to rock this functional yet oddly fashionable brand. Better yet, plenty of our favorite Patagonia pieces are on sale for the 2023 holiday season, from T-shirts to fleeces to sun masks.

The best deal is on these stylish yet practical Patagonia UPF Sun Masks, which are 54% off directly through Patagonia or just $16. The Patagonia Houdini jacket is also 50% off from Patagonia , which is nothing short of a smoking-hot price for one of my all-time favorite packaway garments.

Patagonia December deals

Patagonia UPF Sun Mask: was $35 now $16 @ Patagonia

Gaiters are a great way to keep the sun and wind off your face, neck and chin while enjoying the great outdoors, whether on land or at sea. Ordinarily priced at $35, the Patagonia UPF Sun Mask is available in several funky varieties for just $16 ahead of the holidays. (I'd personally go with purple).



Patagonia Houdini (men’s): was $109 now $53 @ REI

Abrakadabra, now you have a jacket, now you don't! The Patagonia Houdini is a super-lightweight weather and wind-resistant shell that packs away into an outrageously small package. We're talking back pocket small. But do note: This deal is only on the mauve colorway.

Patagonia Reversible Microdini (men’s): was $199 now $149 @ REI

$149 is a decent price for this versatile garment. While it dropped as low as $98 during Black Friday, we wouldn't count on it falling that low anytime soon. I love the Microdini for its reversible design. One side features soft fleece, while the other sports the same weather and wind-resistant shell as the Houdini jacket above. It's also darn stylish, IMHO.

Patagonia Range Cap: was $45 now $21 @ Patagonia

Everyone loves a good ball cap. Whether you're looking to keep the sun off your face, avoid paparazzi or hide a less-than-ideal hair day, these REI caps are stylish, adjustable and well-made. Choose from three discounted designs.

Patagonia Baggie shorts (men’s): was $65 now $31 @ Patagonia

Short weather may still be a far way off (for many of us), but off-season deals are hard to beat. These loose-fitting shorts, available for half-price in two different shades of blue, are built for both water and land. Made from 100% nylon and treated with a water-repellant, feel free to take that impromptu dive into an alpine lake. You should be dry in no time.

