Our favorite smart thermostat is $50 off now in early Presidents' Day Sale

Winter is the perfect season to pick up a smart thermostat. Unlike a regular thermostat, you'll be able to control it no matter where you are, meaning you'll never have to come home to a cold house again.

As part of its early President's Day sales, you can grab an ecobee SmartThermostat for $199 at ecobee. It's our top pick for the best smart thermostat, so don't miss out on this great sale. If it sells out, Amazon offers the same discount.

ecobee SmartThermostat w/ Voice Control: was $249 now $199 @ Ecobee

Editor's Choice deal: The 5th generation ecobee SmartThermostat boasts plenty of noteworthy upgrades from its predecessor. Most notably, it now comes with full Alexa support and a much better speaker, complete with Spotify integration. In our review, we rated it the best overall smart thermostat and it's now $50 off.

ecobee SmartCamera: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon

The ecobee SmartCamera is a good home security camera, especially if you already own other ecobee kit. The 1080p camera has a 180-degree field of view, built-in motion tracking, and built-in Alexa. If it sells out at Amazon, you can pick it up at ecobee for $79.

Both the ecobee SmartThermostat and the ecobee SmartCamera are great at what they do. They're great if you're starting to build a smart home setup or home security system, so don't hesitate to snap them up now that they're on sale.

In our ecobee SmartThermostat review, we loved almost everything about the device. It's a little large and not as stylish as thermostats from other brands like Nest, but these are surface-level issues that won't bother many people. It does everything you need a thermostat to do, with some nice extras like Alexa support, a new sensor with a 5-year battery life, and a small speaker which is fun for listening to music as you go about your day.

As for the ecobee SmartCamera, while it may be a little expensive for a home security camera, this is less of a problem now it's on sale. It'll record good-quality footage with a wide field of view, and will track people that move across the room. It can distinguish between people and animals, so it won't be distracted by your cat walking across the room at night.

Still not sure? Check out our lists of the best home security cameras and the best smart thermostats to find the right devices for your home. Plus, stay tuned to our President's Day sales coverage to stay up-to-date on the best deals.