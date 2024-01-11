Massive Super Bowl TV sale — save $200 on all of Roku's excellent 4K QLED TVs

Super Bowl 2024 is still weeks away, but that's not stopping retailers from launching new Super Bowl TV deals every day. One of the best sales I've seen so far this month just went live at Best Buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for just $399 at Best Buy. That's $100 off and one of the best TV deals right now. If that's still too pricey, you can get the Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $299 at Best Buy. I personally own the Select Series and love its picture quality, but if you can afford to spend a little more on the Plus Series, you'll get a brighter QLED panel.

Roku Plus QLED sale

Roku Select TV sale

Although we've seen TVs with Roku's platform before, these TVs are different in that they're built in-house by Roku and they're priced very affordably. The Roku TVs are split up between the Select Series (HD and 4K) and the Plus Series 4K. The Plus Series 4K includes a QLED panel which our TV expert Nick Pino recommends spending more for.

In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said the QLED panel produced vivid colors and brightness in everything we watched. It's not quite as sumptuous as what you'd get from an OLED screen, but a TV in this price point, there was nothing to complain about.

In Disney's Encanto, where color is so important for capturing the story's magical Colombian fantasy world, the Plus Series did an excellent job rendering the glorious greens, pinks, and purples that constitute so much of the movie's design palette.

A few things to note: The Plus Series all have 60Hz panels and no HDMI 2.1 ports, so hardcore console gamers should look at our list of the best gaming TVs for a TV that better suits their needs. Without 4K at 120Hz and VRR capability, you're not going to be able to play games at their best — particularly fast-action titles.

That said, the lag time on the Plus Series was an impressive 11.5ms. That's hardly the lowest we've seen, but it's well below our 20ms threshold for good gaming and should be more than enough for casual gamers.

Bottom line — if you're in the market for a new TV and you want the best performance — for the least amount of money — the buck stops here. For more sales, check out our guide to the best TV deals and Best Buy coupon codes.