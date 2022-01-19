Massive Super Bowl TV deal: This 85-inch Sony TV is now $700 off

The biggest game of the football season is less than a month away, which means that Super Bowl TV deals have officially landed. With the playoffs kicking off this week now is the ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, and Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal to help you do just that.

Right now you can score an 85-inch Sony X85J LED 4K TV for $1,799 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $700 off its regular retail price of $2,499. This is easily one of the best TV deals available at any retailer. A saving of this size is the perfect excuse to take your football viewing experience up a level.

Sony 85" X85J LED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $700 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. This model features a huge 85-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Televisions don’t come much bigger than 85-inch. You’re definitely going to need to clear some room for this one. However, if you have the space, you’re getting an amazing TV at a seriously discounted price.

The X85J series offers just about everything you could need with a 4K Ultra HD LED display alongside HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. If that wasn’t enough, this model also offers motion enhancement technology and extremely thin bezels to boot.

Once you’re done watching football you’ll also have access to all your favorite TV shows and movies thanks to Google TV. You can pick from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, YouTube and dozens more, all thanks to Google’s inbuilt operating system. And with hands-free voice control, you can navigate your new TV easily, whether you prefer to use Alexa or Google Assistant.

Gamers will also appreciate this television thanks to the inclusion of Motionflow XR which aims to reduce input lag for a consistently smooth gameplay experience. This Sony TV also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows you to take full advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and play compatible games at 120 fps.