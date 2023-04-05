Massive Google Pixel sale — get a Pixel 6a for $249, Pixel 7 for $349

Google's Pixel phones are among the best Android phones you can buy. They're affordable, pack excellent features, and offer something for all phone users. Right now Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best Pixel deals of all time.

Currently, you can get the Google Pixel 7 (128GB) for $349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Although it's an unlocked phone, you'll need to activate it during the checkout process in order to snag this deal. Nevertheless, it's one of the cheapest Pixel 7 deals of all time. Alternatively, Amazon has the Pixel 7 on sale for $549 (opens in new tab) with no activation required at time of purchase. It's the second-best price we've seen for this phone.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (128GB): was $599 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display, and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. Amazon offers it for $549 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever with amazing cameras, a powerful Tensor G2 chip, and brighter display than previous Pixels. Amazon offers it for $749 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering an unlocked Google Pixel 6a at its lowest price ever. In our Pixel 6a review, we called Google's phone the best sub-$500 phone on the market. It offers bright display and better performance than its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53. Amazon offers it for $299 (opens in new tab).

In our Google Pixel 7 review, we noted that the phone builds upon the success of its predecessor thanks to "stellar cameras and a more advanced Tensor G2 chipset." We also labeled it the "best Android phone for photography." Of course, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise the Pixel range has made a name for itself as the smartphone to beat when it comes to taking high-quality photos. Although, in other areas such as performance and battery life, the Pixel 7 does lag behind the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro supercharges what was already a very nifty smartphone. In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we said declared it "the ideal follow-up" to the excellent Pixel 6. We were also impressed by its refined design, and impressive new zoom features. As always with a Pixel phone, the camera array is the scene-stealer here, and are a huge part of the reason we rate the Pixel 7 Pro as "Google's best phone yet."