Massive 77-inch OLED TV slashed $900 in Super Bowl TV deal

Now is your last chance to shop Super Bowl TV deals as the biggest sporting event of the year is less than a week away. Fortunately, there are still plenty of top-tier discounts available to help you get ready for the big game. And that includes this massive saving on a huge LG OLED TV.

Right now, the LG 77-inch B2 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a mammoth $900 off its regular retail price of $2,899, and it’s easily one of the best TV deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. Just make sure you’ve got enough room in your living room for this television before committing to a purchase - it’s definitely a beast of a TV.

LG 77" B2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,899 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 OLED is the more affordable alternative to the LG C2 OLED, but it still packs remarkable image quality and several premium features that make it perfect for the big game. The 120Hz refresh rate and Gen 5 processor are highlights, alongside the stunning OLED 4K Ultra-HD panel. Right now at Best Buy, the 77-inch model has been slashed by $900 just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

The B2 is one of the more affordable models in LG’s OLED range. It doesn’t quite stack up to the excellent LG C2 OLED — which currently tops our list of the best TVs — but it's still an excellent TV in its own right. And is certainly worthy of a spot in our roundup of the best OLED TVs you can buy.

The difference in color, contrast and input lag between the B2 and C2 is far from substantial, and if you're sticking to a budget then the B2 is your best pick because of its greater affordability. In our testing we found you get roughly 95% of the same performance from the B2, but you typically save several hundreds of dollars. Our full LG C2 OLED vs B2 OLED article breaks things down if you want full details on the differences between the two models.

The LG B2 is a stunning OLED TV that provides remarkable images regardless of what you're watching. It's not just designed for watching in 4K either. The Gen5 processor upscales even non-HD content to make whatever you're watching look better than ever. And you'll have instant access to all the best streaming services courtesy of LG's own slick WebOS

If you're fortunate enough to own a PS5 or Xbox Series X. the LG B2 OLED is worth considering. The 120Hz refresh rate is great for playing intense online games where every frame counts, and the LG B2 also packs two HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, the inclusion of NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and support for VRR all further augment this television's gaming credentials.

LG makes some of the most popular OLED TV on the market, and while we certainly wouldn't describe this 77-inch B2 model as cheap, it's unquestionably a great deal. And this isn't the only deal of its type you can score right now, there is a range of Super Bowl TV deals available including picks that will suit all budgets.