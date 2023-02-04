5 best Super Bowl OLED TV deals this weekend — prices from $599

It's nearly time for the Super Bowl, and that means Super Bowl TV deals are at their prime. Retailers are slashing the price of popular models, so it's the perfect time to pick up the OLED TV of your dreams.

Our favorite deal so far has to be the 55-inch LG C2 OLED for $1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is the best OLED TV you can buy, and it's hit its lowest price ever. Or, if you want the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen, grab the 42-inch LG A2 OLED for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). (Note: This model is coming in and out of stock, so if you don't see it try again).

Whether you're shopping on a budget or want a huge set to wow a crowd, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV OLED deals currently available. Hungry for more? Check out our Super Bowl 2023 live stream guide and the top Amazon promo codes.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals

LG 55" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,996 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice: The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $600 off in this epic OLED TV deal. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. It's now at its lowest price ever. Best Buy has stock for $1,299.

LG 42" A2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Best Buy also has the 55-inch model on sale for $899.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Amazon offers the same price, but stock is low and oftentimes sold via third party retailers.

Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review, we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.