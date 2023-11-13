MacBook Black Friday deals — 5 big sales I recommend now

Apple MacBooks are easily some of the best laptops you can buy, and as someone who uses one as a daily driver, I know this from personal experience. But one thing we know is that the prices can be a little steep, which is why these early Black Friday deals are a must buy that I would wholeheartedly recommend.

Ever since the black plastic MacBook back in 2007, it’s been my go-to for the slick UI of macOS, and its suite of creativity apps (Final Cut Pro has been a lifesaver for simplifying complex edits). But moreover recently, Apple silicon has been a trailblazer for impressive performance and power efficiency – ensuring my laptop can last the entirety of a long haul flight.

Plus, MacBook gaming is starting to become more of a thing (finally), which means that provided developers jump on the great features like game porting toolkit, you’ll be able to unleash the full potential of these chips to play some AAA titles.

So whether you’re looking for the lowest priced Apple laptop or a decent discount on the latest and greatest, here are the best Black Friday MacBook deals worth your hard-earned money.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

14-inch MacBook Pro (M3): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can save $100 on Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro laptops. ( Sign up at Best Buy ). The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

This MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 review , we loved the mini-LED display, speed, and plentiful port selection. Plus, it offers incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $849. The cheapest price has been $749, but this is still a good deal. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.