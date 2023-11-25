MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals — 5 must-buy savings we recommend

By Jason England
published

Save big on every MacBook Air

MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals
A MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy, and Cyber Monday is one of the best chances to secure this ultra-thin notebook for an ultra cheap price.

This year, the savings are so, so good. They include the obligatory lowest price on the M1 MacBook Air, alongside massive $150 savings on the brilliant M2 Airs (both the 13 and 15-inch models).

So whether you need the cheapest laptop in Apple's lineup, or a big screen MacBook experience, here are the best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals in both the U.S. and U.K.

Recent updates

Update Nov. 25: All of these MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals are still in stock and have been price checked. 

Best MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals (US)

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $849. The cheapest price has been $749, but this is still a good deal. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

13-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

13-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display. 

Best MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals (UK)

MacBook Air (M1): was £999 now £799 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (M1): was £999 now £799 @ Amazon
The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for £799. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was £1,399 now £1,254 @ Amazon

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was £1,399 now £1,254 @ Amazon
Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display. 

