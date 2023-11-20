MacBook Air Black Friday deal alert — lowest price ever now on 15-inch model

The MacBook Air 15-inch is one of the best MacBooks I’ve reviewed this year. It’s already one of the more affordable Apple laptops, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can get this amazing notebook at an even better price.

Right now, the MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy. The MacBook Air 15-inch is also selling for $1,049 at Amazon. No matter which of those retailers you choose, you’ll save $250 off the regular $1,299 asking price. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen the 15-inch laptop sell for, but saving $250 bucks isn’t a bad deal — especially for one of the best laptops out there.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2,880 x 1,864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model.

Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is an overall solid laptop for most people. As I said in my MacBook Air 15-inch review , it offers a near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability and battery life. Sure, it doesn’t match the raw speed and power of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3, but if you primarily use laptops for work, watching videos, video conferencing or listening to music, the 15-inch MacBook Air can easily serve all those needs.

I should bring up this laptop’s phenomenal battery life. It lasted for nearly 15 hours in our battery test — which is more than enough to get you through a single day of work or school. On top of that, its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around wherever you go. The only complaint I have is the minimal number of ports and that it only supports a single external monitor.

Drawbacks aside, the 15-inch MacBook Air is still a top-tier laptop, and it's an absolute steal at this price. Even if we eventually get a model sporting an Apple M3 chip, this M2-driven workhorse should last you for many years. Because of that, and everything else detailed above, this laptop comes with my highest recommendation.

