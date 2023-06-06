Hurry! Every MacBook Air is now on sale — deals from $799

The dust has barely settled on WWDC 2023, but already I'm seeing a surge in MacBook deals this morning. In fact, every MacBook Air model is now on sale. In case you missed it, Apple just announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air. It also knocked $100 off the price of the 13-inch MacBook, lowering it to $1,099. Leave it to retailers to bring that price even lower.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Air (M2/256GB) on sale for just $999 at B&H Photo. That's $100 off (its new price) and the lowest price we've ever seen for the M2 Air. Simply put, it's one of the best Apple deals I've seen today. But like I said, that's not the only MacBook Air on sale. Here's what you can get right now:

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ B&H Photo

Editor's Choice! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Update: The 512GB model is on sale for $1,299, which is $200 off and its lowest price to date.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

$200 off! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): for $1,299 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card: Best Buy Totaltech members will get a free $50 Best Buy eGift card with their MacBook Air 15 purchase. (Totaltech membership costs $199/year). This deal ends June 25. Announced at WWDC 2023, Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. The laptop will be widely available on June 13.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Apple

$100 off! The Apple Education Store is knocking $100 off the new MacBook Air 15. You'll need to verify that you're a student, parent of a student, or faculty/staff.

Traditionally, Amazon price matches B&H Photo, but Amazon is currently sold out of MacBook Air M2 stock. This also isn't the first time I see the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999. It's hit this price a few times this year, although not often.

The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now. With incredible performance, great battery life and a beautiful display, it has pretty much everything you could want.

Despite being super portable, it measures 0.44 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds, the MacBook Air M2 packs some serious power. Using Apple's M2 chip, we were able to transcode a 4K video in 7 minutes, 52 seconds. This beat the old MacBook Air M1’s time of 9 minutes, 15 seconds.

You’ll also be able to use the MacBook Air M2 for a long time before you have to charge it. We got 14 hours, 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit, which blows competing laptops like the Dell XPS 13 OLED (8 hours) out of the water.

Also worth mentioning are the MacBook Air M2’s two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, MagSafe charging port and excellent 1080p webcam.

That said, the MacBook Air M2 isn't the only model on sale. The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent value for cash-strapped Apple fans and it's now on sale for $799, which is just $50 shy of its all-time price low. Meanwhile, Best Buy Totaltech members can get a $50 Best Buy eGift card with their MacBook Air 15 preorders, whereas students and faculty/staff can get $100 off the new machine via the Apple Education Store. Not sure which laptop to get? Check our MacBook Air 15 vs MacBook Air 13 face-off.