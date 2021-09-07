10 things worth buying in the lululemon sale

If you're a fan of the Canadian sportswear brand lululemon, but don't want to fork out for their full-price kit, we've got great news — the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' sale is back and live right now.

As its name suggests, the sale includes yoga, sports, and running kit that lululemon have made too much of. Often, it's last season's colorways, but it's a win-win for customers who can score new workout kit for a fraction of the price. The sale includes some of the brand's most popular, buttery-soft Align leggings as well as long sleeve shirts for all your in between season runs.

Not sure what to buy? To save you from scrolling, we've hand-picked our best deals from the men's and women's 'We Made Too Much' lululemon sale.

lululemon sale: The best deals for women

Align High Rise 25" leggings: was $98 now $79

One of lululemon's most popular items, it doesn't get more comfortable than these buttery-soft Align leggings. They've got a super-high waistband for holding everything in as you move and they come in a number of different leg lengths (at 25" these are best suited to more petite yogis). While the Align leggings are designed specifically for yoga, we've worn them for home workouts, hikes, and brunches and found them comfortable, fast-drying, and supportive. View Deal

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $78 now $54

Designed for running and training, this long sleeve layer is a must-have for runners this fall. The seamless construction minimizes all chafing when layered underneath or over a tank in the winter months, plus the thumb holes on the sleeves are perfect for mornings that aren't quite cold enough for gloves. lululemon's 'Silverescent' technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria to develop on this top, so you'll stay smelling fresh for longer. We've run in the same Swiftly Tech for years on end and it's still going strong, without bobbling or starting to stink. View Deal

Align High-Rise Short 6": was $58 now $39

A short version of the Align pants, these will become your staple for summer or warm-weather workouts. They've got a comfortable high-waistband that doesn't bunch or slip during workouts, with a hidden pocket for your keys or credit card. The Nulu fabric is designed to keep you comfy during lower-impact workouts, like yoga, or walking the dog. Available in a number of different prints and colors to suit every style, at $39, you can't go wrong.View Deal

Fast and Free High Rise Crop: was $118 now $89

These weightless, breathable leggings are perfect for running your first 5K, or your fastest half marathon. They've got drop-in pockets on the legs, which are big enough for your smartphone, gels, and face mask, plus, there's a waistband pocket that's secure enough for your keys and credit card. These cropped versions are great for petite runners who find their leggings bunch up around their ankles, or taller runners who prefer a shorter leg in the fall. View Deal

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $58 now $34

Whether you're into CrossFit, running, or pilates, you'll find this racerback tank top a handy addition to your gym wardrobe. lululemon call it their 'race length', as it's a cropped version of their traditional swiftly tank, allowing for a full range of movement without any material bunching around your waist. Like other lululemon items, it's odor-resistant, so will last longer and the seamless construction means you won't get any uncomfortable chafing as you move. View Deal

Wunder Train High-Rise Short 8": was $68 now $39

These shorts are made with lululemon's 'Everlux' fabric, which is highly breathable, fast-drying, and super supportive. You won't be left with that awful soggy feeling at the end of a hard workout or run. The high waistband has a drawcord that you can pull tight to minimize any movement and there's a hidden pocket in the waistband for your keys. View Deal

lululemon sale: The best deals for men

Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip 2.0: was $98 now $69

A seamless layer designed to be worn on the run or in the gym, this is a handy layer to have in your kit bag this fall. The half zip allows you to customize just how much ventilation you need, and the slim fit allows you to layer this underneath a gilet when the temperature really drops. The top is made with lululemon's anti-odor technology, meaning it'll last for longer, without going smelly. Winner. View Deal

Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $88 now $64

Whether you're training in the park or heading out for a run, lululemon have designed this long sleeve to be unrestrictive. The slimmer fit sits tight to the body to prevent any bunching as you move and the seamless design stops any uncomfortable chafing. Available in sizes XS to XL, this is a great layer for between seasons. View Deal

Surge Lined Short 6": was $68 now $49

Ever struggled with what to do with your smartphone as you run? lululemon have the answer with these shorts, which have a hidden phone pocket in the liner, allowing you to leave your running belt or phone holder at home. They've got a roomy fit around the glutes and thighs which allows you to run unrestricted and a secure pocket on the waistband for your keys. As you'd expect from a pair of running shorts, they are also fast-drying and sweat-wicking. View Deal

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0: was $78 now $54

If you're a shorts and t-shirt kinda guy, this will be an upgrade to that old race finishers tee you've had in your wardrobe for yonks. It's made from lululemon's Silverescent technology, which prevents bacteria and odors from developing, while still being lightweight, breathable and sweat-wicking. The slimmer fit prevents any bunching, plus the seam-free design will keep you chafe free, even in the height of summer. View Deal