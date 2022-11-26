Holy crap! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just crashed by $2,000 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are going strong this weekend as we continue to see some incredible price drops from various retailers. One of the biggest we’ve seen is for this solid business laptop that will literally save you thousands of dollars!

You can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 from the Lenovo website for $1,347 (opens in new tab), after using the promo code BFTHINKPADDEAL1. This is a whopping $2,021 off its usual retail price of $3,369. A deal like this surely won’t last long so it’s best to jump on it as soon as possible before inventory runs out.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features a 14-inch touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Use promo code BFTHINKPADDEAL17 to save $2,021 at checkout.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has some respectable specs. This includes a 12th gen Intel Core i5-1250P processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Since this is a business laptop, it comes with Windows 11 Pro built-in. With specs like that, the laptop will likely not slow down, even when you’re multitasking.

The large 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) touch display should give you plenty of room to keep multiple windows open. According to Lenovo, the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and can reach up to 400 nits of brightness. Touch functionality could help improve your productivity, so it’s definitely a good feature to have.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 seems like a decent enough upgrade over its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. Though we thought the previous model was a solid enough business laptop, we weren’t impressed by its middling 720p webcam. Thankfully, this latest model has a 1080p webcam. But whatever imperfections this laptop may have will surely be offset but the fact you saved over $2,000 via this deal.