This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here! If you missed out on Black Friday deals, now could be your last chance to save big thanks to the various Cyber Monday deals underway. If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, we’ve found a huge discount.

Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for $149 (opens in new tab). This laptop normally sells for $599, meaning you’re saving 75% thanks to this deal. The insane price drop alone makes this sale enticing, but this is also a decent enough Chromebook that’s suitable for your everyday computing needs.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook features a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen. It’s powered by an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C CPU and runs on ChromeOS. The laptop also packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

These specs wouldn’t be impressive on the best laptops, but they’re good enough for a Chromebook. After all, you’ll do most of your work in the cloud. This device is fairly portable, too, at 3.3 pounds and if offers rapid charging, getting you to 80% in 60 minutes.

2-in-1 functionality is arguably the ThinkPad C13 Yoga’s most distinctive feature since you can use the device like one of the best tablets. You can read your favorite books or take notes on the 13.3-inch touchscreen.

The inclusion of a Lenovo USI Pen is appreciated since it means you won’t have to shell out extra cash for this peripheral. You can also fold the laptop into a triangle shape to watch streaming content in tent mode.

The best Chromebooks are both useful and affordable and the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook certainly fits that bit. If you need a device to work on, you can’t go wrong with this device. We suggest getting this one fast as it’s sure to sell out fairly quickly.

