Last-minute TV deals that arrive before Christmas starting at just $64

The holiday season is one of the best times to shop for a new TV. While you can generally find great TV deals throughout the year, the prices we're seeing right now will likely not resurface until 2024's first major retail holiday in February. So if you've been eyeing a new TV as a gift or for yourself, now's the time to shop.

When it comes to pricing, it's hard to beat Best Buy. The retailer currently has smart TVs on sale from $64.99. The retailer also has 4K 50-inch+ TVs on sale from $199. Below I've rounded up seven of the best TV deals you can get with expedited holiday shipping. Note that delivery may vary based on your location. However, many of these TVs can also be purchased online and picked up in-store.

Not sure which TV is right for you? Make sure to check out our guide to the best TVs of 2023. Alternatively, you can browse our guide to the five best OLED TV deals this holiday.

Last-minute holiday TV deals

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Roku 55" Select Series 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

Hisense 65" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this particular model.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy | $548 @ Walmart

Sony Bravia 55" X80K 4K TV: was $699 now $578 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price, it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price. In fact, we named it one of the best budget TVs you can buy right now.

Price check: $579 @ Best Buy