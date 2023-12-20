5 holiday OLED TV deals to shop right now — from $549

December 24 is almost here and if you're looking for a gift for yourself (I'm not judging), there are plenty of amazing OLED TV deals you can get right now. Prices start as low as $549, which ties the prices we saw during Black Friday.

I purchased my first OLED TV last holiday season and it's one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. Below I've listed the top five OLED TV deals that you can get delivered in time for Christmas. These are deals on some of the best OLED TVs we've tested this year. Just remember to order early if you want your TV in time to arrive before December 25, as shipping deadlines are fast approaching.

Top 5 holiday OLED TV deals

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG 65" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,746 now $1,149 @ Walmart

Although it's a year old, the LG B2 is still a great OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs.

Price check: $1,289 @ Amazon

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,196 @ Amazon

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,196 @ Walmart | sold out @ Target