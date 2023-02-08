Last-minute Super Bowl TV deals — save up to $750 before the big game

It's almost time for the Super Bowl, and if you're hoping to score one of the best TVs to watch it on, there's not much time left. But don't fret — we're rounding up the best last-minute Super Bowl TV deals that will arrive on time for the game.

Want the best possible TV? The 65-inch LG C2 OLED is $1,699 at Amazon right now, its lowest price ever. Just select the fastest delivery method to get it on time (or, you could buy it online it from Best Buy via in-store pickup for the same price).

There are plenty more options to choose from, so scroll down for our top picks. We recommend acting fast to ensure your TV will arrive in plenty of time. Keep in mind, some retailers may take a day or two to make your delivery. Additionally, retailers like Best Buy will allow you to buy online with free in-store pickup.

Super Bowl TV deals that will arrive on time

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much money — this is the deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $268. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $679 now $539 @ Best Buy

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HOB Max, and more.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This TV is unavailable for delivery, but you can get it in time for the Super Bowl with in-store pickup. The 55-inch is also available for $899 ($400 off).

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,449 @ Samsung

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. You can also pick this TV up from select/local Best Buy stores.

LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,696 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Select the fastest delivery method or choose in-store pickup at Best Buy.