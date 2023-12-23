Last-minute holiday gift cards — best deals right now

From unexpected guests to last-minute shipping delays, hard as you may try, sometimes it's impossible to get all of your gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Fortunately, there are plenty of last-minute gift cards you can still shop.

The biggest benefit of giving a gift card is that it can be sent immediately. Additionally, you can pick the amount that best suits your budget. Gift card deals are pretty rare, but this time of year we tend to see a few. Below we've rounded up the best gift card deals you can get right now.

Best gift card deals

e-Gift card sale: up to $25 free credit @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to a $25 credit with the purchase of an eligible e-gift card at Amazon. The sale includes major brands like Lyft, Lowe's, Google Play, and more. Free credits range from $5 to $25. Amazon will send a confirmation e-mail within 24 hours of your order. The free credit will then be applied to your next eligible Amazon purchase during checkout.

Gift card sale: up to $15 off or $25 credit @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a wide variety of gift card deals just in time for the holidays. Currently, when you spend $50 or more on select cards, you'll get a $5 Best Buy e-gift card for free. Eligible cards include Under Armour, Chipotle, and Dave & Buster's.

Target: spend $50, get $5 off @ Target

Target is offering a big sale on prepaid carrier cards. Spend $50 of more and you'll get $5 off your purchase. The sale includes Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T prepaid, Total by Verizon, and more. Note that this sale expires on December 24.