Last-minute holiday gift cards — best deals right now

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save the holidays with one of these gift cards

Amazon gift card nestled onto a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From unexpected guests to last-minute shipping delays, hard as you may try, sometimes it's impossible to get all of your gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Fortunately, there are plenty of last-minute gift cards you can still shop. 

The biggest benefit of giving a gift card is that it can be sent immediately. Additionally, you can pick the amount that best suits your budget. Gift card deals are pretty rare, but this time of year we tend to see a few. Below we've rounded up the best gift card deals you can get right now. 

Best gift card deals

e-Gift card sale: up to $25 free credit @ Amazon

e-Gift card sale: up to $25 free credit @ Amazon
Amazon is offering up to a $25 credit with the purchase of an eligible e-gift card at Amazon. The sale includes major brands like Lyft, Lowe's, Google Play, and more. Free credits range from $5 to $25. Amazon will send a confirmation e-mail within 24 hours of your order. The free credit will then be applied to your next eligible Amazon purchase during checkout.

View Deal
Gift card sale: up to $15 off or $25 credit @ Best Buy

Gift card sale: up to $15 off or $25 credit @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a wide variety of gift card deals just in time for the holidays. Currently, when you spend $50 or more on select cards, you'll get a $5 Best Buy e-gift card for free. Eligible cards include Under Armour, Chipotle, and Dave & Buster's.

View Deal
Target: spend $50, get $5 off @ Target

Target: spend $50, get $5 off @ Target
Target is offering a big sale on prepaid carrier cards. Spend $50 of more and you'll get $5 off your purchase. The sale includes Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T prepaid, Total by Verizon, and more. Note that this sale expires on December 24.

View Deal
Walmart: up to 20% off @ Walmart

Walmart: up to 20% off @ Walmart
Walmart's gift card sale knocks up to 20% off select food and entertainment gift cards. The sale includes chain restaurants such as Dave & Buster's, Chuck E. Cheese, Ruth's Chris, and Rubio's. It also includes "choose your gift card" options that let you select from multiple retailers like Xbox, Domino's, Panera Bread, and more. 

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.