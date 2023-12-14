Last-minute gift card deals — score up to a $25 free credit at Amazon

Score a free Amazon credit for yourself this holiday

Amazon gift card shown nestled on a Christmas tree
From neighbors to that long-lost cousin you never knew you had, a gift card makes for a great holiday gift when you're unsure what to give someone. As part of its ongoing Amazon Christmas gifts sale, right now Amazon is offering a rare promo on select gift cards.

For a limited time, you can get up to a $25 Amazon credit with the purchase of select gift cards. The sale includes major brands like Apple, Lowe's, Under Armour, Google Play, and more. Gift card sales are rare at Amazon, so whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, I would recommend acting fast. 

Amazon is offering up to a $25 credit with the purchase of an eligible e-gift card at Amazon. The sale includes major brands like Apple, Lyft, Gap, Lowe's, and more. Free credits range from $5 to $25. Amazon will send a confirmation e-mail within 24 hours of your order. The free credit will then be applied to your next eligible Amazon purchase during checkout.

