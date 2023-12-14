Last-minute gift card deals — score up to a $25 free credit at Amazon

From neighbors to that long-lost cousin you never knew you had, a gift card makes for a great holiday gift when you're unsure what to give someone. As part of its ongoing Amazon Christmas gifts sale, right now Amazon is offering a rare promo on select gift cards.

For a limited time, you can get up to a $25 Amazon credit with the purchase of select gift cards. The sale includes major brands like Apple, Lowe's, Under Armour, Google Play, and more. Gift card sales are rare at Amazon, so whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, I would recommend acting fast.