I've been wearing the Gymshark Elevate leggings for 6 years and now they're 50% off in the Black Friday sale

By Jessica Downey
published

An absolute steal in the Gymshark sale

a photo of the Gymshark Elevate leggings
(Image credit: Gymshark)

I don't own lots of Gymshark clothing but the few pieces I do own have lasted me a long time. And in this year's Black Friday deals, the pair of leggings I've been wearing for six years now are 50% off! 

For a limited time, you can get the Elevate Gymshark Leggings on sale for $32 at Gymshark. The fact you can still buy the Elevate leggings six years on from when I first bought this style in 2017 says a lot about the success of this design. These buttery soft leggings are my comfort blanket and I wear them for all sorts including the gym (I can confirm, they are squat-proof), yoga and for running errands. Check this Black Friday Gymshark deal out in full below.

Black Friday Gymshark Deal (U.S.)

Gymshark Elevate Leggings: was $64 now $32 @ Gymshark

This dreamy pair of high-waisted leggings are sweat-wicking, breathable and stretchy. My weight has fluctuated since buying a pair of the Elevate leggings six years ago but the second-skin feel fabric has consistently fit me and looked flattering. I recommend scooping up a pair while there is 50% off!

Black Friday Gymshark Deal (U.K.)

Gymshark Elevate Leggings: was £60 now £42 @ Gymshark

UK shoppers can save 30% on the Elevate Leggings. While writing this, sizes X-Small, Small and Medium are still available in the color Black. If you're a different size from this have a browse of the different colors and you'll find more sizing options available.

These figure-hugging Gymshark leggings are a great product to spend your money on this Black Friday. There are a lot of leggings on the market, many of which look better than they feel and if there is one thing I prioritize as a fitness writer who reviews gymwear for a living, it's comfort. The Elevate gym leggings win at comfort and they're durable — as I said I've had mine since 2017 and I am still to experience a tear in the material.

There are a lot of people who have been waiting a year to make the most of the annual sale so we recommend you act fast if you see something you like. Available sizes and colors will differ depending on demand and popularity so it's a first come first serve kind of thing. 

Thankfully, there are plenty of other discounts happening now which you can take full advantage of. My colleague Dan has found 5 Carhartt Black Friday deals too good to pass up or check out our editor's best picks from the Nike Black Friday sale.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Fitness Writer

