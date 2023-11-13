I'm obsessed with Gymshark — here are 5 early Black Friday deals I'd buy right now

I'm pretty excited that Gymshark has a sale on right now leading up to Black Friday. And as the official sales draw closer, landing on Friday 24 November, we expect even more fitness deals to drop.

At Tom's Guide, we've been busy putting together as many of the best early Black Friday deals as possible, and right now you can make some neat savings on Gymshark apparel for a limited time.

I'm a huge fan of Gymshark and it's one of my go-to brands for leggings. The gymwear is super comfortable and lasts for years, plus it's far more affordable than competitors such as Lululemon. Keep an eye on these sales as I continue to add deals as and when I spot them leading up to Black Friday.

5 best early Black Friday deals for Gymshark

These are the best early deals available for a limited time.

Adapt animal seamless leggings: was $64 now $32 @ Gymshark

Save 50% on these Gymshark seamless leggings for a limited time. I wear these when I teach, and they nail durability and comfort. Made with sweat-wicking fabric, seamless stretch and zero-distraction designs with ruched detail on the bum.

Gymshark GS Power Original leggings: was $56 now $22 @ Gymshark

These leggings are made for lifting. Features mesh inside the waistband for strength and breathability and an internal elastic detail to sculpt the glutes. This design comes in a range of colorways to choose from.

Gymshark men's windbreaker: was $60 now $30 @ Gymshark

Grab 50% off for a limited time on this popular windbreaker featuring a three-piece hood with a bungee cord, mesh panel for breathability and side zip pockets. This jacket has been designed to be waterproof and water repellent so you can hit the great outdoors in comfort.

Vibes fleece 1/4 zip: was $90 now $45 @ Gymshark

Save 50%! Get a huge discount before Black Friday on the vibes fleece from Gymshark. Featuring thermal properties and heavyweight sherpa fleece with woven panels and dropped shoulders, this hoody is one of our top picks on sale right now.

Gymshark Elevate longline sports bra: was $44 now $17 @ Gymshark

Save on the Elevate sports bra with this deal. The RLSE™️ fabric is made from recycled nylon which supports and stretches to allow you to move freely. The collection is also 'made to handle high sweat' so you can tackle hot yoga, runs, or HIIT in comfort.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday hits on November 24 followed by Cyber Monday on November 27, so expect even more deals to land and spread as we move closer.

The rise of Gymshark hasn't been small, and we've seen the tides turn as more and more people opt for affordability. So although you can make some savings with Black Friday Lululemon sales, you're likely to get more bang for your buck with Gymshark.

I wear the brand myself during training and teaching and I've barely had to replace an item since switching to Gymshark for price and durability. What I love most is that Gymshark knows how to make you look good in a pair of leggings, and the designs use sculpting to make your glutes pop. Not for you? I plan to update this page daily with the latest deals as I see them.