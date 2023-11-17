I found 3 Carhartt Black Friday deals too good to pass up

Carhartt makes some of the toughest-built outerwear in the business. The gear also has an undeniably cool aesthetic, making it sought after by streetwear aficionados and hardcore outdoor folks alike. Unfortunately, all that fashionable practicality tends to come at a high cost. But not right now. You can save some serious coinage on three of my favorite Carhartt pieces in early Black Friday deals right now.
For stylish rain protection, the Storm Defender Jacket is just $179 directly through Carhartt, down from $299. For something more lightweight, the packable Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak is only $47, down from $79. And these stylish and comfy Carhartt Knit Beanies are just $14, reduced from $24.
Carhartt Black Friday deals quick links
- Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $299 now $179 @ Carhartt
- Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak: was $79 now $47 @ Carhartt
- Carhartt Knit Beanie: was $24 now $14 @ Carhartt
Carhartt Black Friday deals
Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $299 now $179 @ Carhartt
As the name implies, this jacket is built for the nastiest of conditions. It uses a generous amount of GORE-TEX in the design, so you know water isn’t getting in. It also looks incredibly sharp. This is a piece I’ve only ever tried on in the store. At full price, I can’t quite justify the purchase. But at $179, it’s awfully tempting.
Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak: was $79 now $47 @ Carhartt
The Rain Defender is considerably lighter than the Storm Defender. While still water-resistant, you’ll likely want to avoid torrential downpours while rocking it. The two-tone design is also a bit more casual and fun than the all-black Storm. I also appreciate the nice loose cut, which shouldn't restrict movement. You additionally get zippered hand pockets and a communal pocket — the jacket can be packed into the former for storage.
Carhartt Knit Beanie: was $24 now $14 @ Carhartt
This makes for a great, affordable gift. The humble beanie (or tuque, for my friends upstairs) is a winter staple that anyone can appreciate. And I probably don't have to tell you that Carhartt beanies, in particular, are ridiculously in at the moment. Beyond looking cool, they are as comfortable and warm as you might expect. This is also a one-size-fits-all affair, so, don't have to worry about busting out the tape measure to size up your partner's dome piece. They're going to love it.
Need more holiday shopping ideas? My favorite Carhartt Hoodie is also on sale, as are some of our other favorite items, including high-tech outerwear, running shoes, winter socks and more.