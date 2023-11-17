I found 3 Carhartt Black Friday deals too good to pass up

Carhartt Knit Beanie: was $24 now $14 @ Carhartt

This makes for a great, affordable gift. The humble beanie (or tuque, for my friends upstairs) is a winter staple that anyone can appreciate. And I probably don't have to tell you that Carhartt beanies, in particular, are ridiculously in at the moment. Beyond looking cool, they are as comfortable and warm as you might expect. This is also a one-size-fits-all affair, so, don't have to worry about busting out the tape measure to size up your partner's dome piece. They're going to love it.