iRobot sale takes $350 off our favorite Roombas

July sales are in full swing and some of our favorite robot vacuums just went on sale. For a limited time, iRobot is taking from $50 to $350 off select Roombas and Roomba bundles.

After discount, you can get the Roomba s9+ with the Braava jst m6 and H1 handheld vacuum for $1,399.97. That's $350 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. We especially like this deal because both the Roomba s9+ and the Braava jet m6 won our Editor's Choice award.

iRobot Roomba i3 w/ m6 Mop: was $999 now $899 @ iRobot

Clean and mop your floors with this smart bundle from iRobot. You get the Roomba i3 Plus EVO and the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 on sale for $899. The i3 Plus EVO navigates and maps your home in neat rows using sensors to clean hardwood floors and carpeting. Meanwhile, in our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we found the m6 was the best device for cleaning up spills and stains on floors.

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,399.97. That's $350 off and one of the best iRobot deals we've ever seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Normally on sale for $1,099, the Roomba s9+ is one of the best Roombas you can buy. In our Roomba s9+ review, we said it was powerful and smart enough to actually replace a human with a corded vacuum cleaner.

The Editor's Choice robot vacuum is smart enough to vacuum where it's needed and less in places where it's not. It works by mapping out the room it will clean. Via its app, you can insert and remove boundaries, like say your dog's food bowls. We also like that it features a self-emptying base designed to limit exposure to dust. Sure, it's loud, but it excelled at cleaning everything from dog hair to cat litter.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Braava jet m6 is one of the best robot mops you'll find. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found that iRobot's mop cleaned better than every other competitor. It uses the same tech as the s9+ to clean around your apartment while avoiding areas designated as off limits.

Yes, there are cheaper but robot vacs and mops out there, but if you want the best of the best — iRobot's sale can help you save big.