iPhone 12 Pro Max price just crashed ahead of iPhone 13 launch

We're roughly 24 hours away from the September Apple Event, which means carriers are offering epic iPhone deals ahead of the new iPhone 13. For cash-strapped iOS fans, that means you'll find the lowest prices of the year.

For instance, Boost Mobile currently has the iPhone 12 Pro Max on sale for $799.99. That's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's premium iPhone.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $799 @ Boost Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro Max delivers the best cameras on any phone. Plus, you get a stellar display and unbeatable performance. Boost Mobile is taking $300 off its price and offering it at an all-time price low of $799. The phone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: was $729 now $429 @ Boost Mobile

Looking for a less expensive iPhone? Boost Mobile is also taking $300 off the iPhone 12 mini. The phone features a 5.4-inch OLED (2340 x 1080) display, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide (ƒ/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.4) rear cameras, and a 12MP (ƒ/2.2) front camera.View Deal

The Editor's Choice iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best iPhone you can buy. In our iPhone 12 Pro Max review, we found that the iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to its name and isn't just a bigger iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone features a better camera than the regular iPhone 12 Pro and considerably longer battery life.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger main sensor than the iPhone 12 Pro, which is designed to deliver an 87 percent improvement in low light conditions vs the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The main lens on the iPhone 12 Pro Max also features a fast f/1.6 aperture and a LiDAR sensor for faster auto focus.

On the Tom’s Guide battery test — which involves continuous web surfing over 5G — the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasted 10 hours and 53 minutes. That's nearly two hours longer than the regular iPhone 12 Pro, which endured for 9:06.