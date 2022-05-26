Memorial Day sale: iPad Pro up to $449 off in this epic deal

Amazon is already offering up a selection of early Memorial Day sales that are seriously tempting. But this massive reduction on a huge range of iPad Pro configurations is one of the retailer’s best so far. If you’ve been waiting for a discount before picking up the latest iPad Pro, your patience has paid off.

Right now, at Amazon, every single model of iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) and iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) is reduced. The biggest sale is $449 off an iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) 2TB w/ Cellular (opens in new tab).

However, our pick of the deals is the iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) 256GB for $799 (opens in new tab). That’s $100 off its standard retail price of $899 and a new all-time low price. This massive sale certainly qualifies as one of the best Memorial Day Apple deals out there.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (256GB/2021): was $899 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 11-inch iPad Pro houses Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz ProMotion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It's now $100 off as part of this Amazon Memorial Day deal.

(opens in new tab) 12.9" iPad Pro (2TB/Cellular/2021): was $2,399 now $1,949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The top-tier configuration of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is a massive $449 off at Amazon. This is a new all-time low price. This powerful tablet packs an M1 chip, 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It also comes with an upgraded XDR/mini-LED display. All this makes it the best, brightest and fastest iPad ever.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review, we named Apple’s speedy tablet one of the best tablets you can buy. We were particularly impressed with its long battery life. In our tests, the tablet lasted for 13 hours and 42 minutes on a charge, which is longer than any other tablet we’ve tested. In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, the tablet clocked in at 10 hours 48 minutes, but this is understandable as it’s got a larger screen to illuminate.

Both 2021 iPad Pro models pack an M1 (16-core) chip, which offers super impressive performance as well as new features including Center Stage. Either tablet is a great pick. Although, the 11-inch iPad Pro does lack the XDR/mini-LED display found on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For that reason, we named the latter the “best and brightest” iPad ever, but if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, or you want a lighter and more portable table, the 11-inch model definitely won’t disappoint.

Memorial Day sales are just getting started, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best deals and promotions throughout the holiday and beyond.