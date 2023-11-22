This is the Black Friday iPad deal I want — iPad mini is $100 off at Amazon right now

There are Black Friday iPad deals on pretty much every model available right now, but there's one that has me the most tempted to buy. That's the best small tablet, the iPad mini.

Right now the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) is $399 at Amazon — that's a massive $100 off the usual price. Note that it has dropped to $379 in the past, so you could wait a bit to see if it falls to this price again on Black Friday itself. But shopping now is a great idea if you want to ensure you get it before it sells out.

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best tablets Apple makes.

I don't have as much time for my hobbies as I'd like, and that's why I'm tempted to pick up the iPad mini 6. It's the most portable iPad around and that means it's easy to slip into a bag or backpack. It's a great device for watching movies or reading comics on the go, and you just have to add the Apple Pencil 2 ($89) to turn it into an excellent digital notebook. I'd be able to spend commutes and trips drawing on a roomy screen and catching up on my favorite shows.

Unfortunately there's no headphone jack or support for the Magic Keyboard, but you can still connect headphones or a keyboard via Bluetooth. Add in a convenient USB-C charging port, 12MP cameras and low 0.7-pound weight and you have a near-perfect device.

