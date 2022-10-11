iPad 2021 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

Among the current crop of Prime Day deals, you won't find much a much better offer than the one that's currently available for Apple's base iPad model.

Right now, you can buy the 10.2-inch iPad 2021 for $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $60 off the list pricing, and more excitingly, the lowest price Amazon's ever sold it for. It's an exclusive for those with Amazon Prime membership, but it's still an awesome deal for one of the best iPads you can buy today.

This discount specifically applies to the regular 64GB storage version of the iPad 2021, in either Silver or Space Grey. There is a smaller discount available if you buy the cellular-compatible version, but unfortunately no deal on the higher capacity 256GB model.

We've not seen the base iPad sold for this low ever, so if you want a tablet the whole family can share, or one that's ideal for light work or studying, this is the deal to go for.

The standard iPad 2021 retains the classic Apple tablet look with its big bezels, headphone jack and Touch ID home button, but perhaps those are good things for you. It certainly helps make this the cheapest iPad that Apple sells, even though it's still a powerful device with an A13 Bionic chipset, and a long-lasting battery that will easily last you a full day's use.

I in fact used to own the 2019 version of this model, and I really enjoyed my time using it prior to upgrading. It's made even better if you can afford to add on an Apple Pencil stylus for drawing and note-taking, or a keyboard cover to turn the iPad into a lightweight laptop.

Be aware that a new iPad 2022 is rumored to be announced this month as part of the Apple October product launches that have been heavily rumored. This new model could feature numerous upgrades if the leaks we've heard, like a new full-screen design and updated chip. It may be worth waiting for it to see if that changes your mind on which iPad you want, but rest assured that even if you go for this iPad 2021 deal, you're getting quite the bargain.