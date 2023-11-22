I just bought these workout leggings in the Gymshark Black Friday sales for just $25

Gymshark Black Friday sales have already kicked off with up to 70% off across the range, and I got pretty excited ahead of the big day. That's why I've just bought these Gymshark Marl Seamless leggings in grey, and you can jump on the deal while stocks last.

Here's what we know: The Gymshark sales landed on November 16 and we expect discounts to drop across this week and early next. In that time, you can access 70% off everything directly from Gymshark U.K. and U.S. retailers. We've been reporting the best Black Friday Gymshark deals already and expect even more to land as we update our pages daily.

I'm a huge fan of Gymshark and wear the workout leggings regularly. In fact, my boyfriend says I pretty much live in them. Here's how to grab the Gymshark marl leggings for just £12 before Black Friday from the U.K. or access them for $25 at Gymshark for U.S. customers.

Black Friday Gymshark deal (U.K.)

Gymshark Marl Seamless leggings: was £40 now £12 @ Gymshark

Save 70% on these Gymshark seamless leggings, which is currently the discount of the day. Available in a range of colors, the marl range offers super comfort and has been rated as squat-proof and excellent value for money. Get them before they're gone.

Black Friday Gymshark deal (U.S.)

Gymshark Marl Seamless leggings: was $42 now $25 @ Gymshark

You can also access a 40% discount on these Gymshark leggings for a limited time. We recommend sizing down on the fit as buyers have reported that these offer a loose fit.

Gymshark leggings are my kryptonite. They fit great, look even better and hold you properly during squats, burpees and whatever else you get up to in the gym. The marl seamless leggings offer superb comfort. Although you might need to size down to keep the tight fit that Gymshark leggings are known for. And if that's not enough, you can shop the matching Marl Seamless scoop bra for just $18 to complete the look. That's a 40% discount!

Although the Gymshark Black Friday sales don't yet have an end date, we expect availability on sizes to sell fast, so if you can, sweep in and grab this discount while it lasts.

Looking for more Black Friday deals?

My colleague Dan has rounded up the best The North Face Black Friday deals here. You can also save on Under Armour workout T-shirts and Carhartt outwear during the sales.