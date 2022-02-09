Hurry! This Asus laptop just crashed to £149 at Currys

If you’re after a bargain laptop for at-home learning or remote working, then look no further — because Currys has a scorching offer available right now.

For a limited time, you can get an Asus 11.6-inch laptop for £149 at Currys. That’s a sizeable £80 off its usual price of £229, and one of the strongest laptop savings we’ve seen so far in 2022. This machine did drop to a similar price last Black Friday, but this is the first time this year that it’s been available at a sub-£150 price point.

This budget-friendly Asus laptop has dropped to just £149 at Currys. Under the lightweight chassis is an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. The machine also sports an 11.6-inch LED display.

As you would expect, considering the price point, this isn’t a powerhouse laptop. If you’re looking for a gaming rig or machine capable of intensive multitasking then we’d advise steering clear. However, if you need a laptop that can do all the basics without fuss and which doesn’t break the bank, this is a deal that's worth considering.

Spec-wise, the laptop sports an 11.6-inch LED display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It comes with a USB-C and USB-A port for hooking up accessories, plus an HDMI slot if you need to connect to a second monitor. There’s also a headphone jack and Bluetooth 4.1 functionality, which should cover all your audio needs.

Typically a laptop of this price would be running ChromeOS, but this Asus device comes sporting Windows 10 and can be easily upgraded to Windows 11 as well. You also get a free year of Microsoft Office 365 with the purchase. All in, this lightweight laptop is ideally suited as a device for working from home or while commuting.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop at the lowest price possible this deal is certainly an attractive one. This Asus laptop is a solid, dependable machine that can handle all the basics without fuss. For such an appealing price, it’s hard to turn that down.