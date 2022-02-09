Trending

Hurry! This Asus laptop just crashed to £149 at Currys

By published

Currys just sliced £80 off this Asus laptop

Asus E21OMA laptop with a Tom's Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Asus)

If you’re after a bargain laptop for at-home learning or remote working, then look no further — because Currys has a scorching offer available right now. 

For a limited time, you can get an Asus 11.6-inch laptop for £149 at Currys. That’s a sizeable £80 off its usual price of £229, and one of the strongest laptop savings we’ve seen so far in 2022. This machine did drop to a similar price last Black Friday, but this is the first time this year that it’s been available at a sub-£150 price point. 

Asus E21OMA 11.6" laptop: was £229 now £149 @ Currys

Asus E21OMA 11.6" laptop: was £229 now £149 @ Currys
This budget-friendly Asus laptop has dropped to just £149 at Currys. Under the lightweight chassis is an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. The machine also sports an 11.6-inch LED display. 

View Deal

As you would expect, considering the price point, this isn’t a powerhouse laptop. If you’re looking for a gaming rig or machine capable of intensive multitasking then we’d advise steering clear. However, if you need a laptop that can do all the basics without fuss and which doesn’t break the bank, this is a deal that's worth considering. 

Spec-wise, the laptop sports an 11.6-inch LED display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It comes with a USB-C and USB-A port for hooking up accessories, plus an HDMI slot if you need to connect to a second monitor. There’s also a headphone jack and Bluetooth 4.1 functionality, which should cover all your audio needs. 

Typically a laptop of this price would be running ChromeOS, but this Asus device comes sporting Windows 10 and can be easily upgraded to Windows 11 as well. You also get a free year of Microsoft Office 365 with the purchase. All in, this lightweight laptop is ideally suited as a device for working from home or while commuting. 

If you’re in the market for a new laptop at the lowest price possible this deal is certainly an attractive one. This Asus laptop is a solid, dependable machine that can handle all the basics without fuss. For such an appealing price, it’s hard to turn that down. 

Rory Mellon

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.  
Topics
Laptops