Hurry! This 50-inch Roku TV just crashed to $148 in Walmart Black Friday sale

Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Walmart has just dropped their Black Friday sales early, and they've included an incredible TV deal I recommend picking up as soon as possible.

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV is $148 at Walmart right now. This is a great price for a 4K TV in this size, so make sure to snag it while you can.

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $198 now $148 @ Walmart

Walmart has its Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $148. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. It's not the TV we'd recommend if you're looking for top-notch performance, but if you're on a strict budget, it doesn't get much cheaper than this.

This TV isn't placing at the top of our best TVs ranking any time soon, but that's to be expected when it costs just $148. What you do get for this price is a solid 4K TV with plenty of great features, including HDR10 and Dolby Audio support. You also get access to Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, so you can stream content to your TV from your iPhone and control your TV hands-free via the voice remote.

We're also big fans of the Roku TV OS. You'll have access to all the apps you could want, including the best streaming services. The smart recommendations system shows you new movies and shows you might be interested in, and the interface is easy to navigate and loads quickly.

If you're hungry for more sales, make sure to check out the best deals from Walmart's Black Friday preview. There are also plenty more Black Friday TV deals available across the web, if you're looking for a more mid-ranged set or want to splurge on the latest OLED.