Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Want the top phone on the market? Well, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it, and now is the time to buy this stellar smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This $200 discount brings the phone down to its lowest price ever. So don't hesitate if you have your eye on this phone, as it's the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal I've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently at the top of our best phones list, and there are plenty of reasons why.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the best display of any phone we've tested. The 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED panel is bright, vibrant, and has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits, and delivers wide viewing angles and smooth motion.

We also think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best camera phone around. It packs 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x telephoto, and 10MP 3x telephoto lenses, and a 12MP camera up front. These cameras handled selfies, night-time photography, details, and colors remarkably well. Plus, you can shoot video in up to 8K at 30 frames per second.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen for Galaxy chip, this phone delivers very speedy performance. Switching between apps was super fast, and gameplay was responsive when we tested out Apex Legends on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As for battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lasted 13 hours, 9 minutes with the display set to 60Hz, or 12 hours, 22 minutes with the adaptive refresh rate on. This doesn't beat some of the best phones for battery life like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (13:39), but it's enough to get pretty much anybody through a full day.

All in all, I highly recommend picking up the Galaxy S23 Ultra now that it's available for its lowest price ever. Looking for more options? Check out our iPhone deals coverage.