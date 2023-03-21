Hurry! The mighty Mac mini M2 is now $100 off at Amazon

Despite being close to eight years old, my 27-inch iMac 5K is still running smooth. However, I'd be lying if I didn't admit this Amazon deal is tempting me to upgrade.

For a limited time, you can get the Mac mini M2 (512GB) for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and the first major discount we've seen for this Editor's Choice machine. Simply put, it's one of the best Apple deals I've seen this year. Although the entry-level 256GB model isn't on sale, the 512GB config is the model I'd recommend.

The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's $100 off and currently at its lowest price ever.

The new Mac mini is one of the best computers you can buy. Apple's pint-sized powerhouse is $100 cheaper than its predecessor and considerably faster thanks to its speedy M2 chip. You can even upgrade to an M2 Pro chip (from $1,299) turning this into a Mac for gaming or light photo/video editing.

The base model features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. But like I mentioned earlier, this model on sale bumps the storage to 512GB, which is more reasonable than 256GB these days. The Mac mini also offers a decent selection of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, another pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI out, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Note that the Mac mini M2 Pro doubles your Thunderbolt 4 ports and also comes with improved external display support thanks to the added power of the M2 Pro. The model on sale now can support up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI).

In our Mac mini M2 review, we found Apple's machine was capable of handling just about anything. We had no trouble flipping between 30+ tabs in Chrome and Safari while listening to music and playing a game in windowed mode, with apps like Lightroom opening instantaneously.

Simply put, this is the best Mac you'll find at this price. And it's an even bigger bargain thanks to today's price cut which saves you $99.