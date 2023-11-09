Hurry! Sony WF-C500 earbuds just crashed to $29 in early Black Friday headphone deal

If I had to pick my favorite early Black Friday sale today, then this 70%-off deal on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds at Walmart is the best I have seen.

Right now, the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are $29 at Walmart. These wireless earbuds don't have noise canceling but they're our current top pick among the best cheap earbuds. They are great value at their full $99 price, and this discount makes them one of the best early Black Friday deals around right now.

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $29 @ Walmart

These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and the $29 deal means they're at an all-time low price that's too good to overlook. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest price I've found on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Many of the best wireless earbuds can seem costly, but as our guide to the best earbuds under $100 shows, you don't necessarily need to spend a fortune to get great performance. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are the perfect example and have a lot accolades to their name. After giving them the full rundown in our Sony WF-C500 review they snagged the top spot on our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds.

While these buds don't have active noise canceling, they still have some of the best audio quality in a pair of budget-friendly earbuds. And Sony included plenty of useful premium features, from 360 Reality Audio to DSEE to adjustable sound levels in Equalizer. All of this and more is accessible in the excellent Sony Headphones Connect app.

If that wasn't enough, the Sony WF-C500 earbuds have an IP4X water resistance rating and 10 hours of battery life. This extends to 20 hours of life with the included charging case. When they do run low, a 10-minute quick charge turns into 1 hour of playback time.

The earbuds aren't perfect, however. There are no touch controls, only physical buttons; that means you're pushing the earbuds into your ears every time you want to skip a track. They performed ok for video and voice calls, but only if you're in a quiet area, as they tend to pick up background noise.

It was really hard to grumble at the full list price though, which makes any shortcomings even harder to justify at this mindbogglingly low $29 discount price. These are an absolute bargain and worth grabbing while stock lasts.

Don't forget to bookmark our Black Friday headphones deals page to discover more outstanding early deals to shop.