Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $200 off right now

Early Black Friday deals are already in full motion, discounting even the priciest of tech devices. So if you're looking to score yourself one of the best foldable phones on the market, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale for $1,599. That's a whole $200 off its original price, making it one of the best smartphone deals we've spotted so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by Snapdragon 888 and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). This particular configuration also sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable smartphone, period. However, even though it costs $300 less than its predecessor, $1,799 is still a high price tag to stomach. Fortunately, this Amazon deal takes off a whole $200 off its original price. And although the the discounted price is still within the four-digit range, it's still the lowest price we've seen since launch day.

For $1,599, you'll get a premium phone that extends into a mini tablet when unfolded, featuring dual displays with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It easily beats the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the added IPX8 water resistance, a more powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and an under-display front camera.

Weighing approximately 9.5 ounces, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs 6.1-inch external and 7.6-inch internal displays, 256GB of storage (for this deal) and 12GB of RAM. Its rear camera system features 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses, along with a 10MP front camera lens and a 4MP under-display camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we were impressed with its durable yet sleek design, improved multitasking features and the display quality. And although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 shares the same camera hardware as its predecessor, the overall performance is still the best one we've seen in a foldable phone so far.

Keep in mind though that the battery life has some room for improvement. During one of our battery tests, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lasted under 8 hours on our web surfing test, while other flagship smartphones typically last 10 hours or more. However, if you keep a charger at hand, this shouldn't be as big of an issue.

Considering the amount of upgrades that this foldable features, those drawbacks could be easily overlooked. According to Samsung, the display is now 80% tougher and the entire device is water resistant and can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Overall, this deal is rare one to come across, so make sure to act fast if you're interested as stock is limited. But if you're curious to check out more deals, head over to our Black Friday deals page for more savings.