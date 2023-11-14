Hurry! One of the best foldable phones of the year just crashed to $699 in Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for one of the best foldable phones, it usually means having to part with quite a lot of money. Fortunately, Black Friday deals have already started, coming with discounts on a bunch of different phones — including foldables.

Right now you can pick up the Motorola Razr+ for just $699 at Amazon. That’s $300 off compared to the original price, and means you can get our favorite foldable flip phone for less than the price of an iPhone 15. Considering the Moto Razr+ is already a pretty great value, this deal makes it a must-have for foldable phone fans.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on one of the best foldable phones thanks to Black Friday. Packing a gorgeous pair of displays, smart design and a solid battery life, now's the best time to join the foldable bandwagon. In our Razr+ review, we really liked the large external screen, slick looks and sharp macro camera, and it recharges quickly.

As you'll see in our Razr+ review, we really like that the 3.6-inch external display is bigger and more substantial than anything Razr foldable before it. In fact, it’s even able to run full versions of your favorite Android apps, though some of them do fit the smaller display better than others. It won’t replace the internal display , but it means you can do a heck of a lot more without having to unflip your phone.

That outer display comes with a super-high 144Hz refresh rate, beaten only by the 165Hz interior display. The camera performance is nothing to write home about, especially in low light, but it's solid for this price range.

The Razr+ latsted 10 hours and 9 minutes in our battery test, which is better than your average smartphone, and charging speed tops out at an impressive 30W. Performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is good enough for everyday tasks and light gaming.

There’s a lot to love about the Motorola Razr+, and when the price has dropped down by this much, comparable to the standard Motorola Razr (2023)’s retail price, it’s well worth picking up. But if a foldable isn't for you, make sure to check out our list of the best Black Friday phone deals for some alternatives.