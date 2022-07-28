Hurry! MacBook Pro M2 just got a $200 price drop for back to school

It took longer than expected, but Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro just got its first price cut. Packing Apple's latest M2 silicon, the $1,299 laptop is far from cheap. However, back to school sales are out in full force and Apple's new laptop is now $200 off.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's the only price cut we've seen on this laptop and one of the best MacBook deals available today.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

In our MacBook Pro 13" M2 (2022) review, we called Apple's new laptop the most powerful baseline 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple has ever released. Although the new processor isn't as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, it's a huge improvement over the original M1 chip.

On Geekbench 5.4, which measures overall performance, the MacBook Pro 2022 scored 8,911 on the multicore portion of the test. This is well above the M1 MacBook Pro's 7,571 score on Geekbench 5.3. It also runs circles around the best Windows laptops, defeating notebooks like the Asus Zenbook 13 OLED (6,411) and Dell XPS 13 OLED (5,420) in the same performance test. However, the beastly M1 Pro-driven MacBook Pro 14-inch remains king with a 12,477 score. In terms of battery life, the new laptop lasted 18 hours and 20 minutes in our tests.

There's no telling when this deal could expire, so get it while you can. Also, be sure to check out our best Apple deals coverage for more sales on Apple kit.