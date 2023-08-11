Hurry! MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 just hit its lowest price ever

Apple’s Mac computers are far from cheap, and while their quality does justify the price tag, any deals and discounts on MacBooks are immediately eye-catching. Case in point, this excellent deal on the 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch.

Right now you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1,749 at Amazon, which is a generous savings of $300 off the ticket price of the 512GB model; it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen on this MacBook model. If you’re someone who's hungry for storage, then a 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch can be had for $2,199 at Amazon; that’s a savings of $300. Do move quickly as I doubt this deal will stick around for long.

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro chip, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

If 512GB isn't enough storage for you, then Amazon has sliced $300 off the 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch. This takes an expensive laptop and gives it a very compelling price tag, especially for people who need plenty of power and storage for tasks like video rendering on the go.

While the latest MacBook Pro models don’t do a huge amount to shake things up form their 2021 predecessors, both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions come with access to the new Apple M2-series chips - the laptops get the Pro and Max variants of the M2.

Despite the previous generation MacBook Pros being far from lacking in power, the move to M2 chips gives them screaming performance while also maintaining a great battery life. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, Mark Spoonauer noted: “The new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 raises the bar for laptop performance, with the M2 Pro chip delivering incredible speed in our testing. You also get a stellar mini-LED display, plenty of ports and over 14 hours of battery life. Yes, it's pricey, but the new MacBook Pro cannot be beat.”

So that’s big praise indeed. And we feel the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip threads the line between power and portability, without becoming eye wateringly expensive, especially with this deal taken into account. If you must have more power, then Amazon has the M2 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch discounted by 8%, which takes a $3,099 laptop to $2,849.

The latest MacBook Pro isn’t quite perfect, given the display notch can still be distracting from time to time, and there’s no Face ID support despite the screen cutout. But if you’re not a diehard Windows user, and you are ready to spend money on a quality laptop, then you can’t go wrong with the MacBook Pro 14-inch especially not at a discount price.

