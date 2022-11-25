Hurry! iPad Air 2022 just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are coming in hot, as we’re well into the big shopping day. This is the best time to take advantage of some truly epic sales — especially with some of the top Black Friday tablet deals we've seen. To that end, we’ve just found a fantastic sale on an iPad that’s sure to sell out fast.

Right now, Amazon is selling the iPad Air 2022 for $500 (opens in new tab). This tablet normally sells for $599 — so you're saving $99 (just know that the full discount is applied at checkout), which is great for an Apple device that came out this year. Its previous low price was $519 overall.

The new iPad Air is one of the best tablets we’ve reviewed due to its overall functionality and usability. This is my personal favorite tablet of the year, and one I highly recommend. Don’t miss out on this deal!

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $500 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). Full discount applied at checkout. This deal is currently only available on the Space Gray, blue and pink models.

Why is this my favorite tablet of the year? As I said in my Apple iPad Air (2022) review, Apple’s slate sets a new standard for tablets. Thanks to the addition of M1, the iPad Air 2022 is almost on par with 2021's iPad Pro. That isn't to say the Air is now a Pro replacement, but the gap in power is considerably smaller. The iPad Air was already a solid choice for budget-minded shoppers but it’s even more enticing now thanks to this deal.

The new iPad Air measures 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and weighs 1.02 pounds, which is the same as the previous model and the 11-inch iPad Pro. It sports a 10.9-inch screen and a USB-C port for charging and peripherals.

I loved the iPad Air 4’s design so I’m glad Apple didn’t change it for the latest model. The tablet is true to its "Air" moniker by being super light, not to mention extremely portable. The Magic Keyboard weighs a little over a pound, but it’s not enough to make a significant difference for most.

The iPad Air 5 has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels – which is identical to the iPad Air 4. Per our brightness test, the iPad Air 5 tops out at 484 nits with adaptive brightness off. This matches the normal iPad (484) but is less than the iPad Pro 2021 (571 nits). However, the new iPad Air is brighter than its last-gen counterpart which topped out at 440 nits of brightness.

The iPad Air 5 earned an impressive 7,151 on the Geekbench 5 general multi-core test. This trounces the iPad Air 4's 4,262 score. However, it doesn't quite reach or exceed the 7,293 earned by last year's 11-inch iPad Pro. Still, it's clear the M1 chip is a monster of a chip, especially compared to the old A14 Bionic that powered the 2020 iPad Air.

The new Air sports a 12MP front camera, which is a full 5MP more than the 2020 model. Not only will you look great when snapping selfies, but you’ll also appear your best during video calls. The 12MP rear-facing camera also takes quality pictures.

This iPad Air 2022 surely won’t last long so I highly suggest you take advantage of this incredible deal now. For more deals, be sure to check out our best Apple Black Friday deals hub if you're an Apple fan.