Hurry! Disney Plus just crashed to $1.99 a month in epic deal

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available. If you've been wanting to try the service or waiting for the right deal, now is the time.

New and returning members can get Disney Plus Basic for $1.99/month for your first three months. After your three months are up, you'll pay the going rate of $7.99/month for service unless you opt to cancel beforehand. Disney Plus Basic is the ad-supported version of Disney Plus. (The premium/no-ads version costs $10.99/month). This sale is valid through September 20.

Disney Plus Basic: was $7.99/month now $1.99/month @ Disney

From Star Wars: Ahsoka to The Little Mermaid, we've named Disney Plus one of the best streaming services currently available. This Disney Plus deal is easily the cheapest way to see what all the fuss is about right now.

This deal also lets you binge anything from the Disney Plus' vast content library. That includes content from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, and there's also a wealth of animated content both classic and contemporary. Not to mention all 30+ seasons of The Simpsons. That should be more than enough to keep you entertained across the trial (and you might even want to stick around for longer afterwards).

Just note this offer is only available to new or returning subscribers.