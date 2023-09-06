Hurry! Amazon just slashed $900 off this LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV

Heads up, everyone! This deal is big. The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. What's more, it's just seen a huge price cut that had me doing a double-take.

The LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV is $1,699 at Amazon right now. It's a huge $900 off its original asking price of $2,599, and one of the best TV deals I've seen all year. You can also get this deal at LG, and they even offer a free mounting service with purchase.

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. It's the mid-range offering in LG's 2023 OLED TVs lineup, meaning it doesn't quite reach the same heights as competition like the Sony Bravia XR A95K and the Samsung S95C. Still, the LG C3 OLED delivers amazing picture quality, and it's significantly less expensive than some of its competition.

In our LG C3 OLED review, this TV produced some impressive test results. We saw a strong 820 nits of brightness and incredible color results — a Delta-E score of 1.3908 (lower is better), and 99.0904% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In short, everything from dark interior shots to lightning-fast action looked incredible on the LG C3 OLED.

The LG C3 OLED is also an awesome choice for gamers. All our favorite features are included, namely a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. With Game Optimizer mode turned on, we also saw a super low lag time of 9.1ms.

Unfortunately, the LG C3's sound doesn't always live up to its awesome picture quality. The 40W speakers did produce crisp, clear audio and are fine for watching TV and movies. However, we've heard better from other TVs in this price range. If you're picky about audio, adding one of the best soundbars to this TV will soothe your woes.

The LG C3 OLED is a huge $900 off right now, so act fast before this deal sells out. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage. And if you need something to watch on your new set, Disney Plus just crashed to $1.99 a month in this epic deal.