Hurry! Amazon Halo View just crashed to $59

If you're looking to keep track of your fitness goals, this Amazon deal is the perfect opportunity to save.

Not only has the Amazon Halo View hit $59, the brilliant screen-free fitness tracker, the Amazon Halo has crashed to $55. You can also save big on accessories, as Amazon Halo accessory bands are buy one, get one 50% off.

Both Amazon Halo bands offer similar features. The main difference is of course the screen, or lack thereof. If you want to see your metrics at a glance, or check the time, opt for the Halo View. If not, the regular Halo is for you.

In our Halo View review , we loved this fitness tracker’s comfortable and lightweight design and 7-day battery life. Three colors are currently available for purchase: active black, lavender dream and sage green.

If you want to reduce your screen time while still tracking your fitness metrics, you'll like the Amazon Halo. It's just as comfortable and lightweight as the Halo View, and gets you access to the same great features. Unlike the Halo View, the regular Halo has a microphone embedded which can analyze the tone of your voice during conversations. Using the microphone drains the band's battery pretty quickly, which is a shame, but you can turn it off if you don't want to use this feature.

The Halo View comes with a free 12-month subscription to the Halo fitness app, while purchasing the base Halo band gets you 6 free months. Even after your free trial is up, the $3.99/month asking price is still less than most other fitness tracking apps, and it's no less effective. You'll be able to do guided workouts, track your fitness and even calculate your body fat percentage using a 3D scan.