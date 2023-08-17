Wow! The LG C3 OLED TV just hit new all-time low price — $600 off

Want one of the best OLED TVs ? The LG C3 OLED is an excellent choice. I didn’t think it would get much cheaper than its previous sale price of $2,099, but Amazon just proved me wrong.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV has dropped to $1,996 at Amazon. This is $600 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. The C3 OLED offers incredible picture quality, contrast and vibrant colors… and now it comes in at under $2,000.

We think the LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. It doesn’t quite reach the same heights as our top choices (the Sony Bravia XR A95K and the Samsung S95C ,) but the C3 is pretty close. And now, it’s significantly less expensive.

In our LG C3 OLED review , we were thoroughly impressed by this TV. It reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, which is a strong result for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was also on point — we saw a Delta-E score of 1.3908 (lower is better), and 99.0904% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED looked incredible, from the rich candy-colors of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the inky darkness in The Batman. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

The LG C3’s audio isn’t quite as stellar as its picture quality. The 40W speakers across 2.2 channels produced crisp, clear audio. However, the sound started to get distorted at high levels.

We also rank the LG C3 OLED as one of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It includes a bunch of useful gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports. VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium support are also included. Plus, we recorded an incredibly low lag time of 9.1ms with Game Optimizer turned on.