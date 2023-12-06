Huge Walmart sale this week — 15 holiday deals I'd recommend

Searching for some holiday deals? Walmart is here to help with a massive sale that just kicked off today. These holiday deals are some of the best we've seen with prices that match or beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some of my favorite discounts include the ever popular sale on Crocs from $9. Plus, the excellent Hisense 55-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $698 at Walmart ($400 off.) And the Xbox Series X is $459 at Walmart, which is just $20 shy of its Cyber Monday price low. This deal could sell out fast, so hurry.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Walmart deals. For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes guide.

Walmart holiday deals

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $459 @ Walmart

This Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. This bundle includes a free digital copy of Diablo IV. It's just $20 shy of its Cyber Monday price low.

Price check: $559 @ Best Buy | $467 @ Amazon

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen all year. After discount, prices start from $42. One of our favorite sales is the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for $59 (pictured, was $89).

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $25 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the halls! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller, fully decorated trees. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Amazon has a similar sale with deals from $12, but their trees start at smaller sizes.

Price check: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through December. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which knocks 60% off select styles.

Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com

Levi's jeans: deals from $16 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $16 during its weekend sale. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale at Levi's, which takes an extra 30% off select items.

Price check: extra 30% off @ Levi's

Lego sale: deals from $7 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $7.99. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Note that Amazon has a similar sale (albeit on different models) with prices from $12.

Price check: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This bundle is just $199.

Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS + Cellular: was $299 now $249 @ Walmart

Parents looking for a stylish way to track their child's location should consider the Apple Watch SE 2022 equipped with cellular. Using the Family Setup feature, you can manage the watch, tracking location from afar. This 40mm model is currently $50 off at Walmart.

Price check: $289 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy