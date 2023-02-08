Huge Pixel sale at Amazon takes $150 off Pixel 7 Pro, $50 off Pixel Watch

It's no secret that Presidents' Day sales are a prime opportunity for big-ticket purchases. For instance, if you're shopping for a new Pixel phone or Pixel Watch, Amazon is knocking up to $150 off select Pixel devices.

As part of its sale, you can get the unlocked Google Pixel 7 on sale for $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and the second-best price we've seen for this phone. (It was $25 cheaper on Black Friday, but that sale was short lived). It's worth noting that Best Buy has the Pixel 7 on sale for $399 (opens in new tab), but it requires that you activate your phone during checkout. The Pixel 7 isn't the only Pixel device currently on sale. Here's what else you can get at Amazon and Best Buy.

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499 although this is not the lowest price we have seen for this phone. Best Buy has it for $399, but you must activate during checkout (opens in new tab).

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. It is also powered by the Tensor G2 chip and at $749 this is a great deal for this phone that will save you $150. Best Buy has it for $599, but you must activate during checkout (opens in new tab).

In our Pixel 7 review we found that the dual cameras on the Pixel 7 perform really well even in low light environments. Google's entry-level flagship has pretty much everything you could want in a phone. This includes a bright and colorful 6.3-inch OLED display, a faster and smarter Tensor G2 chip, other than great cameras.

The new Photo Unblur feature that is powered by the Tensor G2 chip is impressive and there is a fun a Cinematic Blur feature for video. We wish the battery life was slightly better as it left slightly underwhelmed in our testing of the phone. Other than that, it is a great phone and with this deal it offers even better value.

Google pulled out all stops with the Pixel 7 Pro. In our Pixel 7 Pro review we loved the large 6.7-inch display and the powerful trio of cameras. We especially like the powerful 5x optical zoom and 30x telephoto zoom, which can bring you really close to your subject.

